TRENDZOOM Concept+Colour 2020

Inspiring CONCEPT ideas for 2020 and complete COLOUR for the spring/summer season – shaping the year ahead in fashion!

The current climate of disruption and uncertainty is sending shock waves through all industries. Fashion is highly reliant on ‘natural capital’ and also driven by change and newness, which places the industry in a position of conflict.

As the new decade approaches no trend is untouched, or can separate itself from global concerns. This new climate will short-circuit some pathways, but also open up new ones…introducing our 3 CONCEPT trends:

RE-SPACE – redesigning the future space with integrity

EMBRACE NOW – embracing social causes and circularity

growSMALL – small authentic voices will shout the loudest

We hope you enjoy our inspiring new format with annual CONCEPT reports and bi-annual COLOUR!

Coming soon – FASHION forecast SS 2020



