TRENDZOOM Colour Forecast S/S 2019

The colour forecast unveils the full range of colours for S/S 2019, complete with a range of core tones and key fashion shades. The report introduces three trends: MINDmatters – opening a creative dialogue, OK PLAY – time for fun and CONNECT 2 which strengthens ties to the earth.

The overarching mood is charged with optimism and energy, creating a confident side to the summer palette. These dominant shades are balanced with softer, retro colours and earthed with a selection of of grounded nature-based tones.



