trendPX STREET London Fashion Week SS18 Apparel

This new trendPX gallery focuses on Women’s and Men’s apparel, covering the latest emerging street trends. Each collection singles out a key product area and delivers a clear flow of actionable trend information. We’ve curated the content with a professional eye, selecting only the best designs to inspire your future collections.

trendPX is a valuable insight for trend-focused businesses with information for women, men and youth sectors. New and current subscribers can access this area as part of their subscription. All high-resolution images are unique to TRENDZINE and can be downloaded individually or as a collection.





Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

CASUALWEAR men – exaggerated proportions are kept in check with cleverly balanced styling and workwear inspired details

DENIM men – structured styles are bold and uncompromising and contrast with the fragile quality of worn and weathered styles

GRAPHICS – focus on the latest trends for men’s and women’s graphics including screen printing, heat transfers and embroidery

KNITWEAR women – preppy graphics, oversized proportions and contemporary jersey styles with added shine

DRESSES women – confidently feminised silhouettes, bold floral patterns and layered lightness

DENIM CASUAL women – custom denim in generous proportions and workwear inspired shapes and detailing

SOFT SEPARATES women – unstructured styles with added volume in a variety of woven and softened fabrics

SPORTS LEISURE women – casual jersey styles and outerwear in sports-inflected designs

TAILORING women – structured smart separates and outerwear in solid colours or woven patterns