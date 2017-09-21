trendPX STREET London Fashion Week SS18 Accessories

TRENDZINE launches trendPX, a new way to access our trend information! This flow of images is expertly curated and targets early adopters and influencers. We kickstart our first edition with an amazing 1223 filtered images.

trendPX is a valuable insight for accessory businesses with information for women, men and youth sectors. New and current subscribers can access this area as part of their subscription. All high-resolution images are unique to TRENDZINE and can be downloaded individually or as a collection for personal use.





BAGS women – the neat geometry of smaller bags, roomy shoppers, disrupted classics and the new focus on straps

BAGS men – dominated by close-body designs: backpacks, cross-body bumbags and compact shoulder styles

EYEWEAR women – bold angular shapes and retro curves contrast with feminine cat’s-eye wings and heart shapes

EYEWEAR men – a retro mood for metal frame glasses in soft tints and statement acetate sunglasses with blackout lenses

FOOTWEAR women – boots with a sock-style fit, stripes for trainers and a soft comfort zone for flats

FOOTWEAR men – trainers with tech driven curves, classics with retro deviations and boots with hiker hardware

HEADWEAR women – updated sailor caps and berets, crafted baseball caps and special-occasion design

HEADWEAR men – alternative baseball caps with added design details, shrunken beanies and redesigned bucket hats

JEWELLERY women – artistic twisted wire and crafted tassels, bold hardware and vintage-style crystals

JEWELLERY men – multiple styling leads the way with layered chains, collections of rings and stacked cuffs