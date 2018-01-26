trendPX STREET London Fashion Week Mens AW18 Apparel

We have flooded the trendPX gallery with new images for autumn/winter 2018! This unique street coverage is carefully edited to flow through product categories. Over 450 selected menswear images full of inspiring looks.

trendPX is a valuable resource, expertly curated to provide a time-efficient way to access trends for your business.





Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

ATHLEISURE men – jerseywear separates with sports-inflected details or bold graphics, in materials with tech-enhanced finishes

CASUALWEAR men – urban styles including denim, leather and casual cotton separates and outerwear with off-kilter detailing

SOFT STRUCTURE men – a focus on textures with inflated quilting, soft furs and fleeces, and knitwear with unexpected design details

TAILORING men – from formal suits to tailored, smart separates and relaxed outerwear in plain or patterned wool-mix fabrics