trendPX STREET LFW & CPHFW AW22 Men Apparel

DENIM-street

Denim jeans and jackets, baseball and biker motifs, knitwear and casual sports-inflected styles are an important part of men’s streetwear. Jeans are easy-fit, straight or baggy with lots of personality; denim features unique and irregular patterns, misplaced utility details, splits and frayed finishes. Baseball, motocross and utility jackets styles stand out in blocks of colour and use distinctive motifs or hardware detailing. Statement knitwear has openings and holes that appear as slashes, while more traditional patterns are seen in sweaters and tank tops. Hoodies and sweatshirts move forward in bold prints.

Please Login to view this content. (Not a member? Subscribe!)

OUTER-casual

Men’s outerwear has texture and volume. Styles are furry, fleecy, hairy or patterned with tactile surfaces. Shapes are long and unstructured for coats and cropped, often with a retro look, for jackets. Padded coats and jackets are seen in a wide variety of shapes, colours and patterns, making them a popular outerwear choice for men. Printed versions feature ombre shading, forest-inspired patterns or variations on the classic camouflage. Padded jackets move forward with detachable sleeves, but it’s the flattened padding which is emerging as a trend for jackets, trousers shirts and one-piece items.

OUTER-smart

Trench coats, raincoats and overcoats are the smart option for menswear. Styles are loose and belted, single or double breasted and plain or patterned. Long leather coats add a luxury edge to outerwear that’s on par with overcoats in cashmere and other high-quality fibres. Traditional checks, plaid and herringbone patterns are an alternative to plain finishes, although plain styles are elevated with interesting finishes and textures. Shapes are structured and tend to be oversized with a wide shoulderline or generous raglan cut. Added details are subtle, usually appearing as a belt buckle or metal hardware fastening.

TAILOR-utility

Relaxed tailoring and structured separates achieve a smart look with a casual feel. Key to this look are suits in oversized proportions or suits worked as separate pieces, with a distinctive blazer or trouser in a coordinated or clashing colour. Leather jackets and trousers elevate the casualwear look styled with shirts and sleeveless knitwear. Overshirts in outerwear fabrics and utility jackets with lots of detail, provide easy casual layering over suits or tops and trousers. Shapes for trousers are generous with soft pleats, tucks or gathers from the waistband, while knee-length shorts and skirts or kilts are a bold alternative.