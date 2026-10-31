STREET Trends London Fashion Week SS 2027 Women Youth Apparel

The London streetwear scene brings together easy, casual outfits and smartly-tailored luxe looks, and everything in between. It is a vibrant and eclectic source of inspiration that always delivers. Looks are uniquely styled with a confident mix of casualwear and luxe pieces or clever combinations of proportion, colour and texture. Images are edited into categories: Casualwear, Dresses, Outerwear, Soft Separates & Tailoring, and presented in an order that organically flows from one look to the next. Tap into the rhythm of street trends with our unique gallery of original streetstyle images from London Fashion Week.

CASUAL

A wave of blue denim hits the London streets! Styles include oversized, loose-cut jeans which are either straight or barrel-leg. Washes are light coloured with laser-etched patterns, deep blue with textured boucle effects or come with rips, tears and repairs at the knee/thigh. Skinny fits are coming through, these include capri-length jeans with cutout details. The casual scene is full of oversized pieces and generous proportions. Cargo pants are worn with rolled or gathered hemlines giving a harem shape. These are styled with matching utility jackets with belts and pockets or sporty-style tops. Rugby-inspired stripe shirts, track suits and jersey pieces are styled into the majority of casual looks. Leather is another important sector with big blouson jackets, baggy trousers and fringed skirts. Hardware decorates styles with chunky zips, grommets and metal hook fastenings. Knitwear brings texture with oversize army ribs, cable knits and fluffy/tufted styles.

DRESSES

There is a formal trad look to straight and a-line shift dresses, which are cut in suiting fabrics, textured wovens and pinstripes. Versions with more volume are lighter and feature frills, gathers or sharply dipped hemlines, more movement is added with fringes, trailing ribbons and soft drape. Cute mini dresses feature kitschy patterns and motifs, these are generally bodycon or neatly tailored shapes. Volume brings the drama in styles that open out into big layered skirts in saturated brights, bold primary and zingy pastels. The more bodycon styles take inspiration from corsets and sculptural moulding, usually with cutouts held together with intricate lacing or transparent mesh. Little black dresses explore texture or decorative details such as beading, metal chains, grommets and studs. Some dresses are styled over trousers or worn over jersey tops creating a more casual vibe.

OUTER

Long tailored coats create a long slender line along the body, trench styles are softer and worn belted at the waist. Decorative dress coats feature prints and patterns or feature a brooch or beaded collar. Fur is added to the collar/cuffs of jackets and coats or traces a line along the edges of hooded styles. Most fur is plain with shaggy, feathery or curly finishes but some styles are patterned in animal spots, cow hide patches or cut into furry rib patterns. Sporty blouson and bomber jackets with a gathered or wide hemline are a very popular streetstyle option; styles come in ripstop nylon, satin and leather. Other options in leather include biker styles, belted retro shapes and flight jackets, some are oversized and others are tailored to the body. Wool jackets bring the texture in boucle, tweed or woven check and stripe patterns, styles vary from form-fitted to loose and long. Casual utility styles are elevated with fringed sleeves and decorative yoke details.

SEPARATES

This wide ranging sector covers soft separates and unstructured styles. Skirts feature prominently from silky soft and draped to sharply pleated. Soft skirts lean into lingerie with sheer materials, lace trims or beaded edges. Bias-cut and satin skirts are worn midi to long length, some are gathered and ruched and others feature micro pleating or printed patterns. Blouses are sculpted to fit the body or loose and airy with puffed or gathered details. Pants are worn loose and soft, often matched with a cummerbund or scarf at the waist. Sportswear stripes continue in popularity for jackets and track pants, adding a casual vibe to styling. Pleated kilt-style skirts are very popular, these are often seen in contrast panels of prints and check patterns; plain versions feature kilt-strap buckles or velcro fastenings. Blouses range from oversized, airy shirts down to form-fitting corsets and cute bralets.

TAILORING

Trouser suits range from loose, oversized proportions to sharply tailored. Oversized styles have an extended shoulderline and a loose, boxy fit; these are often double breasted styles. Slimline jackets are usually single breasted and paired with a high-waisted trouser. Some exceptions include cutout jackets and hourglass shapes, which are pleated or nipped in at the waistline. Leather styles are included in this section if they are tailored or more structured.The most interesting trouser shapes are loose and baggy, featuring pleated folds, drawn into the ankle in a harem style or with some utility pocket details. Lots of tailored blazers are teamed with denim or leather jeans, which effectively casualises these looks. Shirts are generally loose and worn tucked in or tailored into the waist with a flippy peplum silhouette. Slimline pencil skirts or short straight skirts are styled with baggy or jumpers and a-line skirts or pleated skirts have a preppy vibe styled with striped shirts, blazers or knitwear.