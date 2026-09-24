STREET Trends Copenhagen Fashion Week SS 2027 Women Youth Apparel

The Copenhagen womenswear street scene has a lot to offer, from easy casual streetwear to smartly structured tailoring. But the areas with the most impact are dresses and soft separates – these are both super-feminine and visually bold. Proportions are oversized with volume, gathers and frills giving styles an intentional and confident vibe. Feminine touches include lace-edged styles, which are part of a larger boudoir trend, long fringes styled on top of skirts and pants or shorter fringed edging, which is used to soften tailoring. Find out more with our unique gallery of original streetstyle images from Copenhagen Fashion Week.

CASUAL

The casual scene is strong, and we’re seeing jeans and combat pants used to casualise dressed-up tops, dresses and tailored jackets. Faded, washed-out blue denim and worn ‘dirty’ finishes are most popular. In shapes that range from straight or baggy to barrel-leg. Jeans and shorts generally have a baggy fit and oversize proportions, often balanced with a skinny or form-fitting top. Combat pants are cut into harem-shape pants with a tied, drawstring or elasticated hemline. Pockets feature along the side leg at the thigh and lower calf positions, other details are long strappy zip-pulls and multi-stitch seams. Camouflage patterns are part of this combat look, these are the familiar prints we’re used to or thorny foliage and faded versions. This casual section combines with casual sportswear, in particular the trend for oversize track jackets, pants and shorts. These pieces often combine with dressy skirts, blouses and tops – mixing cotton jersey with lace and sequins. Sporty tops and shorts take inspiration from American football, rugby or Soccer with number graphics, stripes and colour blocking.

DRESSES

The street scene has a strong feminine vibe, and dresses are a key part of this look. Cute short-length styles are cut into a-line babydoll shapes or have a more tailored or sculpted shape. Lace is used to make completely sheer dresses or can be inserted into yokes or used in hemlines. This sheer lacy look includes lingerie-style slip dresses and corset panels. Frilly apron styles with tie fastenings and dresses with peasant-style fullness or crochet patterns are also part of this feminine wave. Jersey dresses lean into sportswear with contrast trims, or bold stripes and graphics. Texture is used across simpler shapes such as shifts, column and strapless styles where tactile elements are added with fringes, tufted fibres and tassels. Sequins and beads are used to add a sense of sparkling movement to shear sheath dresses, while frills add fullness and volume.

OUTER

This summer season brought out a selection of coats and jackets in lightweight fabrics. The trench style continues to be a popular choice, the latest iterations have prominent padded shoulders, hoods or added volume, Colours are natural shades of beige, brown and grey but deep purple and forest green shades look fresher and new. Coats and jackets appear oversized in long lengths for coats and wide blouson styles for jackets. Texture is an important addition to outerwear and we’re seeing lots of tufted fabrics, soft velvety finishes and short pile furs. This section also features leather, not just as outerwear, but also across skirts and shorts styles. Leather jackets often appear shrunken into neat cropped or fitted shapes, looser styles are formed into capes or blouson biker jackets with belts and utility details. Finishes are textured with grainy surfaces or reptile patterns and shiny or matte surfaces.

SMART

Tailored jackets in boyfriend proportions have lots of appeal as an oversized addition to feminine outfits and also look great with baggy or short-length shorts and skirts. This season fringes are added in rodeo curves across the front and back of blazers adding a contrast colour and a flutter of movement. Jackets are also cropped short with raw edges, simplified into capes or sculpted into corset or fitted shapes.

Waistcoats double up as a sleeveless top, sometimes worn back to front in loose or fitted proportions. Trousers are cut with pleats or tucks to add fullness and volume, while lengths are long and cover the shoes. Even baggier are harem-style pants which come in light silky materials that gather at the ankle. Minimally styled skirts and shorts are designed with an angled a-line silhouette or have added volume in full flowing forms.

SOFT

This important section brings together lacy boudoir looks, styles finished with fringing and a plethora of soft unstructured pieces. Soft separates in Copenhagen are very feminine and cute, outfits feature bras worn over tops or intentionally visible bras seen through sheer layers. Slips and camisoles are part of this look, these have lace edges or feature suspender belts and waspie corsets, which add structure to loose clothing. Knickerbocker styles come in short boxers or longer lengths, these are trimmed in lace and worn as an alternative to lace-edged skirts. Fringes are important this season, these vary from long skirt-length fringes to shorter versions and include hairy tufted materials that flutter when worn. Soft volume is key to this look with many styles featuring puffed hemlines, oversized proportions or excess fabric which is formed into ruffles, gathers or flared shapes.