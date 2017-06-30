STREET Men London Fashion Week S/S 2018

This report reflects the changing face of streetstyle fashion and targets the styles that will influence future trends. The young talent at London Fashion Week Men’s is reflected in the street, but it’s only through expert analysis and years of experience that the directional trends emerge. This analysed content provides full coverage of all menswear sectors including outerwear, jersey, knitwear, denim, wovens and tailoring – paying close attention to fabrics, patterns, trims and details.

COMING SOON – TRENDZOOM Fashion Trend & Colour Forecast A/W 18/19 this highly anticipated forecast provides an essential gateway into future trends.



