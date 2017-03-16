STREET Accessories London Fashion Week A/W 2017

This comprehensive accessories report focuses on the emerging street trends for women, men and youth markets. This important issue zooms in on the current crop of influencers attending London’s Fashion Week shows, with expert analysis to take the ideas forward.

Women’s jewellery is uncompromising and confident in designs that clearly look forward. For men’s jewellery this direction is reversed with inspiration from vintage and heritage styles. Bags for women are structured with bold metal details and men’s styles are designed to fit close to the body. Headwear reinvents classic styles and adds customised aspects, new details and alternative fabrics. Footwear for men and women focuses on hi-tech materials and innovative details.

Coming Soon: TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 WOMEN Jackets/Outerwear – The latest design package for S/S18 will spotlight women’s jackets and outerwear, from casual street-styled pieces to upmarket luxury items.



