RETAIL Trends London SS 2025 Women Youth Apparel

We’re focusing on women’s apparel and taking a close look at emerging trends in the retail scene for spring/summer 2025. Dresses and soft separates are manipulated using drape, stretch and gathers, proportions are playful with panels of puffed volume, or dramatic with severe cuts and clever construction. Tailoring is feminised using cutouts, ties and embellishments or simply softened in oversized proportions or unstructured shapes. This early in the season there is also plenty of outerwear in exaggerated proportions and neat jackets in crop lengths. Looks show the importance of layered styling, mixed proportions and key accessories.

Exciting collaborations add another layer of creative energy to the retail scene: Johanna Parv + Chet Lo for Pull & Bear in Selfridges, Barbour x Ganni in Harvey Nichols and Emily Ratajkowski x Marella Harrods.