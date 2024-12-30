DESIGN Forecast SS 2027 Men Youth Apparel

These focused reports channel all the energy, research and analysis of previous reports into product DESIGN. Issues are divided into three main reports covering: women/youth apparel, men/youth apparel and women/men/youth accessories (plus seasonal swimwear). Highly detailed CAD sketches are complemented by expertly curated catwalk and streetstyle images to expand on the ideas behind each design. If downloads are part of your subscription package you will be able to download the full MATRIX as Adobe Illustrator files. The MATRIX contains all the designs from each report in one space, complete with symbols, brushstrokes and figures.