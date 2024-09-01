DESIGN Forecast SS 2026 Women Men Youth Swimwear

Beach and swimwear design captures the anticipation of summer and the thrill of escape. This feeling is reflected in exciting new shapes featuring cleverly placed surface pattern and decorative details. Materials, treatments and finishes are important for every look, while adaptable or adjustable styles add value to designs.

This design packed forecast report covers emerging trends for women and men in the swimwear sector. Original CAD sketches give a detailed insight into new proportions, key details and the important style lines that define each look. Designs are complete with front/back views and are backed up by analysis to take ideas and inspiration further. If downloads are part of your subscription package you will be able to download the full DESIGN MATRIX as Adobe Illustrator files, and have the option to download the report as a PDF document.

WOMEN/Youth – Collections feature handcrafted details and decorative finishes in designs, which also offer versatile and adaptive styling. Pieces are often frivolous and fun, featuring pretty decorative touches with lingerie-like construction, but can also be boldly futuristic in dramatic cuts with a clean finish.

MEN/Youth – New styles feature subtle detailing and clever deviations to swim shorts and trunks with a sharp focus on fabric, print and texture – to add another dimension. Retro elements continue to impact designs and the focus for pattern is on coordinated looks.