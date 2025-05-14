DESIGN Forecast AW 2026-27 Women Youth Accessories

This DESIGN report is the leading accessories forecast on the market. The importance of this sector is increasing with the demand for styles that provide ways to elevate looks, adaptable designs that perform or add value, and solid investment pieces.

Detailed sketches are provided as original CAD flats revealing each design with analysis and information to carry ideas further. If downloads are part of your subscription package you will be able to download the full DESIGN MATRIX as Adobe Illustrator files, and have the option to download the whole report as a high-res PDF document.

The 59-page report covers main categories: bags, jewellery, footwear, headwear, eyewear, belts and also features gloves, scarves and hosiery.

BAGS – innovative & adaptable bags and purse styles

seriously sturdy bags made for business, minimal styles with curvy ergonomic lines, practical bags with utility additions and retro styles with decorative boho detailing

JEWELLERY – intricate jewellery & high-impact forms

ultra-modern jewellery is formed into bold spheres, familiar objects and smooth organic shapes, while the more intricate and decorative styles take inspiration from vintage boho jewellery

FOOTWEAR – cosy cushioned styles & sharp silhouettes

softness continues to inform footwear from shearling boots to cushioned trainers, innovative styles mix up familiar aspects with new design details and boss shoes speak to a serious work environment

HEADWEAR – sculpted forms, everyday styles & gloves

familiar styles are given more functional aspects adding versatile styling options; furry, fluffy and woolly textures are important and gloves move forwards in crop or gauntlet lengths

EYEWEAR – high-impact sunglasses & the latest eyewear

sunglasses use bold frames and high-contrast colours to add impact, decorative designs incorporate femme flourishes and minimal styles strip back detailing to reveal sharp lines and industrial details

BELTS – bold statement pieces & doubled up styling

familiar styles are skewed, with innovative buckles, details and patterned finishes, styling is important creating pairs or coordinates in multiple stacks and wider designs relax into softer materials