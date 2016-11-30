TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 MEN Outerwear

The new outerwear silhouette is dominated by unstructured shapes, and drop shoulder/rounded raglan sleeves add to the easy mood. Fabrics determine the finished look, which can be soft and shirt-like, or stiff like a protective uniform. The movement towards workwear uniforms throws the focus on pockets, reinforced panels and shirt-style collars.

This issue targets Men’s outerwear and features original, detail-heavy design flats, which are ready to download though our AI matrix, key looks from the London, Milan, Paris & New York catwalk collections and inspiration from Fashion Week and Tradeshow events.

Coming Next: Design Forecast S/S 18 MEN Tailoring an information-packed issue full of original designs combined with key catwalk and street images.



