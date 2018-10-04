trendPX STREET Copenhagen Fashion Week SS19 Women/Men/Youth Accessories

trendPX women’s & men’s accessory photos are now available – over 450 women’s and 110 men’s looks arranged into product type. This unique street coverage of Copenhagen Fashion Week is carefully edited down to the most fashion-forward looks and provides a remarkably clear view of the current scene.

Accessories men – all the best men’s accessories from Copenhagen Fashion Week

Bags women – minimal shapes in bold colours, natural craft-based styles in neutral tones and versatile designs with customisable details

Eyewear women – a retro wave flows through eyewear with rounded ‘60s cat eye, ‘70s tinted wireframes and bold ‘90s looks

Footwear women – statement footwear pushes forward with stacked trainers, sandals with bold decorative details and short boot styles

Headwear women – practical bucket shapes, scarves, decorative caps and transparent visors

Jewellery women – the natural theme is strong with shells, natural bamboo textures, irregular beads and organic shapes

