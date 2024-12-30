FASHION Forecast SS 2027 Apparel Accessories

Emerging trends from catwalk and streetstyle images are captured in super-visual and stimulating FASHION forecasting reports. These take the form of highly effective pages, which translate the overarching themes of the season into actionable design ideas. The process involves extensive curation of catwalk and streetstyle images to extract directional ideas for apparel and accessory designs. In the reports we explore the three themes of the season through womenswear, menswear and youth categories. Each category reveals new lines and proportions, fabric textures, surface patterns and key details – to ensure new design stays relevant and covetable.