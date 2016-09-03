TRENDZOOM Fashion Trend & Colour Forecast S/S 2018

This exciting introduction to the new season brings together original multidisciplinary research and detailed catwalk analysis. Forward fashion information is gathered from Ready-to Wear, Haute Couture and Street sources. We translate the influence of science, technology and food, exploring what’s happening culturally in music, books, photography, architecture, interior design, art, films and video.

All this research is then channeled into three main themes, which expand into actionable trend information and contain detailed analysis on the future shape of fashion. A fourth section contains a complete colour map and outlines the core colours, essential highlights and creative combinations for each of the three S/S 18 themes.

The report covers information for apparel and accessory markets and is divided into women, men and youth areas.

The overarching themes are: COMPONENT, which looks at the symbolism and expression in clothing with identifiable signs or familiar aspects. WONDERLUST, recreates the feeling of wonder and awe in the natural world, and the excitement and lust for travel. SHUFFLE, focuses on the remixers who bring a fresh eclecticism to design.



