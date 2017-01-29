TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 WOMEN Dresses/Woven Tops

Structure eases off in generously proportioned styles and soft, easy shapes. Where there is structure, it’s softened with deep splits at the hemline, or wide cuts at the neckline. This free-spirited look opens the way for lighter, softer, more open fabrics in sheer lace; qualities with a fluid handle and fine cottons with added stretch.

This issue outlines the new looks for spring/summer 2018 with original, highly-detailed design flats to guide your design decisions. Each page includes key, forward-moving looks from the London, Milan, Paris & New York runways. The sketches are ready to download through our AI matrix, which is divided into dresses, blouses/tops and shirt categories.

Coming Next: Design Forecast S/S 18 WOMEN Trousers & Skirts an information-packed issue full of original design flats combined with key catwalk and street images.



