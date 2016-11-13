TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 MEN Trousers/Shorts

There is a subtle push towards tailoring, which in the trouser/shorts sector, smartens up the look. Rather than having a formal effect, styles remain grounded with the addition of sports detailing and the casual, relaxed attitude of streetwear. Slouchy volume is balanced and controlled with pleats and a belted waist or a tapered cut and braces are revived as part of the trend for a higher waistline.

The downloadable design flats are ready to download through our AI matrix and come complete with front and back views. The design pages feature key looks from the London, Milan, Paris & New York catwalk collections and inspiration from Fashion Week and Tradeshow events.

Coming Next: Design Forecast S/S 18 Men Knitwear & Jersey an information-packed issue full of original designs combined with key catwalk and street images.



