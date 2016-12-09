TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 MEN Tailoring

In this season of contrasts, menswear silhouettes are divided and pull in two opposing directions. Slimline styles skim the body and contrast with wider and longer silhouettes, which are generously proportioned. Tailored jersey adds a casual note to structured styles, and construction itself is in the spotlight with contrast stitching and visible linings.

This issue targets Men’s tailoring and features original, highly detailed design flats, which are ready to download through our AI matrix, key looks selected from the London, Milan, Paris & New York runways and inspiration from Fashion Week and Tradeshow events.

Coming Next: Design Forecast S/S 18 WOMEN Dresses/Woven Tops an information-packed issue full of original design flats combined with key catwalk and street images.



