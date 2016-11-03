TRENDZOOM Design Forecast S/S 2018 MEN Shirts/Woven Tops

This issue provides original menswear designs and insider analysis for the shirts/woven tops sector. In it we take a look at the new stretched and expanded silhouettes, and the romantic detailing used to soften some of the contemporary lines. Hybrid designs provide shirt/jacket combinations, which are perfect for early spring drops, in lightweight and technical fabrics. Blank-fronted shirts take minimalism to the extreme and are a great direction for formal styles.

The downloadable design flats are ready to download through our AI matrix and come complete with front and back views. The design pages feature key looks from the London, Milan, Paris & New York catwalk collections and inspiration from Fashion Week and Tradeshow events.

Coming Next: Design Forecast S/S 18 Men Trousers & Shorts an information-packed issue full of original designs combined with key catwalk images.



