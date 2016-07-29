TRENDZOOM Design Forecast A/W 2017/18 Women/Men/Youth Denim

A brilliant design issue for the DENIM sector, complete with detailed design flats, fabric swatches and an inspiring edit of catwalk and street styles. The A/W 17-18 season brings a fresh perspective on denim: OUTSIDER provokes with retro-influenced shapes and off-kilter decoration. INTERFUSION is defined by a new polished look for denim with exaggerated proportions, and CIRCULAR references workwear styles with distorted shapes and construction.

Don’t miss out on this valuable report with our popular original design sketches – downloadable in one handy design matrix.



