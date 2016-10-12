STREET London Fashion Week S/S 2017

A comprehensive analysis of street-led trends, focusing on the influencers at London Fashion Week with a detailed guide to emerging trends in women, men and youth markets. Each page clearly identifies the details that define each look, and outlines how to move the trend forward. This 94-page report explores four key areas: URBAN, a combination of street-styled denim, casual workwear and leather looks. LEISURE, sports-inflected jerseywear, long ethnic-inspired layers and the latest graphic patterns. FASHION dives into contemporary looks and the forward motion of cutting edge design, while TAILOR is a combination of classic looks and styles that are inventive and progressive.



