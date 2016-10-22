STREET Accessories London Fashion Week S/S 2017

An exclusive accessories report focusing on the trends emerging from street level for women & men. This important issue zooms in on the current crop of influencers attending London’s Fashion Week shows, and our analysis describes how to carry these looks forward.

It’s an exciting time for women’s jewellery with lots of experimentation and innovation, for men the look remains classic and dips into vintage for inspiration. For women’s bags the latest covetable styles feature distinctive details and are immaculately finished with strong structural lines, while men’s bags, are at a midpoint between creativity and functionality. In women’s footwear there’s a retro ‘60s vibe that combines technology with skilled craftsmanship. Men’s footwear styles are reworked and re-energised with a strong sporty vibe. Headwear for both sexes reinterprets the classics by adding subtle subverted details in new fabrications.



