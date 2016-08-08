FOCUS Swimwear S/S 2018

This definitive swimwear report provides a valuable insight into the new direction for swimwear in women’s, men’s and youth markets. Expert analysis reveals the emerging trends and newest looks from São Paulo, Australia, Miami, Resort 2017 and Menswear S/S 2017 shows. Each of the 50+ pages presents new inspiration for designs with a focus on construction, surface pattern, materials, proportion, line and details for swimwear and beach apparel. Key drivers for the season include new contemporary and covered styles for women and retro styling for men with matching shirts. Don’t miss this unique issue and the first of our new season reports.

Coming next: Fashion Trend & Colour Forecast S/S 2018 – this highly anticipated forecast provides an essential gateway into future trends.



